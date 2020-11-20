Portal Wissen = Health

The Coronavirus pandemic has made it very clear how much health and well-being determine our lives. And that science led the way in this regard could not be ignored. At the University of Potsdam, too, many researchers deal with aspects of health maintenance, whether in nutritional sciences, sports and rehabilitation medicine, biochemistry, or psychology. Their research includes supporting chronically ill children and the professional handling of risks, as you can read in this issue of our magazine. With the establishment of our seventh faculty, the Faculty of Health Sciences, these and many new medical topics are getting more attention at the University of Potsdam. While in the beginning, the “Brandenburg Health Campus” funded by the federal state of Brandenburg was a virtual network of university and non-university research, it is now getting more points of intersection and, not only since COVID-19, a very practical use and plausible to everyone. The Faculty of Health Sciences, founded in 2018, is supported by three

The Coronavirus pandemic has made it very clear how much health and well-being determine our lives. And that science led the way in this regard could not be ignored. At the University of Potsdam, too, many researchers deal with aspects of health maintenance, whether in nutritional sciences, sports and rehabilitation medicine, biochemistry, or psychology. Their research includes supporting chronically ill children and the professional handling of risks, as you can read in this issue of our magazine. With the establishment of our seventh faculty, the Faculty of Health Sciences, these and many new medical topics are getting more attention at the University of Potsdam. While in the beginning, the “Brandenburg Health Campus” funded by the federal state of Brandenburg was a virtual network of university and non-university research, it is now getting more points of intersection and, not only since COVID-19, a very practical use and plausible to everyone. The Faculty of Health Sciences, founded in 2018, is supported by three institutions: the University of Potsdam, the Brandenburg Technical University Cottbus-Senftenberg and the Brandenburg Medical School in Neuruppin. They pursue an interdisciplinary approach that holistically develops teaching, transfers new scientific findings from theory to practice and thus further improves overall medical care in Brandenburg. Their vision of being a central platform of research, teaching, and transfer combines socially relevant issues and existing expertise to align them with the needs of people in Brandenburg and use them to their benefit. This interdisciplinary structure has never been more important to advancing patient-oriented basic research and health care models. An innovative concept that can make Brandenburg a pioneer. In the meantime, the Faculty of Health Sciences has established 16 new professorships at the supporting universities, which are concerned with medicine and healthy aging, health services research, nursing and rehabilitation sciences, and telemedicine. Cardiology and physiology will play a central role as well. In general, the innovative faculty counts on strong interdisciplinary relationships, for example with nutritional sciences and the digital health department at the Digital Engineering Faculty. The role of digitization and well-prepared data in combating the Coronavirus pandemic can also be read about in this issue. As usual, the research magazine addresses the full range of research at the university: We introduce historian Dominik Geppert, who deals with the history of unified Germany after 1990 embedded in the tensions created by a context of national unification, European integration, and global networking. In a self-experiment, we explored together with a psycholinguist how to research word-finding disorders. Last but not least, we were able to take part in a trip to Namibia, where ecologists from Potsdam examine wildlife management in the threatened savannah. Let them take you where kudu and springbok live!

