Minimizers of generalized Willmore energies and applications in general relativity

The Willmore functional is a function that maps an immersed Riemannian manifold to its total mean curvature. Finding closed surfaces that minimizes the Willmore energy, or more generally finding critical surfaces, is a classic problem of differential geometry. In this thesis we will develop the concept of generalized Willmore functionals for surfaces in Riemannian manifolds. We are guided by models in mathematical physics, such as the Hawking energy of general relativity and the bending energies for thin membranes. We prove the existence of minimizers under area constraint for these generalized Willmore functionals in a suitable class of generalized surfaces. In particular, we construct minimizers of the bending energy mentioned above for prescribed area and enclosed volume. Furthermore, we prove that critical surfaces of generalized Willmore functionals with prescribed area are smooth, away from finitely many points. These results and the following are based on the existing theory for the Willmore functional. This general discussion is succeeded by a detailed analysis of the Hawking energy. In the context of general relativity the surrounding manifold describes the space at a given time, hence we strive to understand the interplay between the Hawking energy and the ambient space. We characterize points in the surrounding manifold for which there are small critical spheres with prescribed area in any neighborhood. These points are interpreted as concentration points of the Hawking energy. Additionally, we calculate an expansion of the Hawking energy on small, round spheres. This allows us to identify a kind of energy density of the Hawking energy. It needs to be mentioned that our results stand in contrast to previous expansions of the Hawking energy. However, these expansions are obtained on spheres along the light cone at a given point. At this point it is not clear how to explain the discrepancy. Finally, we consider asymptotically Schwarzschild manifolds. They are a special case of asymptotically flat manifolds, which serf as models for isolated systems. The Schwarzschild spacetime itself is a classical solution to the Einstein equations and yields a simple description of a black hole. In these asymptotically Schwarzschild manifolds we construct a foliation of the exterior region by critical spheres of the Hawking energy with prescribed large area. This foliation can be seen as a generalized notion of the center of mass of the isolated system. Additionally, the Hawking energy of grows along the foliation as the area of the surfaces grows.

