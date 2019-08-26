Schließen

Transport in exclusion processes with one-step memory: density dependence and optimal acceleration

  • We study a lattice gas of persistent walkers, in which each site is occupied by at most one particle and the direction each particle attempts to move to depends on its last step. We analyse the mean squared displacement (MSD) of the particles as a function of the particle density and their persistence (the tendency to continue moving in the same direction). For positive persistence the MSD behaves as expected: it increases with the persistence and decreases with the density. However, for strong anti-persistence we find two different regimes, in which the dependence of the MSD on the density is non-monotonic. For very strong anti-persistence there is an optimal density at which the MSD reaches a maximum. In an intermediate regime, the MSD as a function of the density exhibits both a minimum and a maximum, a phenomenon which has not been observed before. We derive a mean-field theory which qualitatively explains this behaviour.

Metadaten
Author:Eial TeomyORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1751-8121/ab37e4
ISSN:1751-8113
ISSN:1751-8121
Parent Title (English):Journal of physics : A, Mathematical and theoretical
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publication:Bristol
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/08/26
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/05
Tag:exclusion process; lattice gas; persistence
Volume:52
Issue:38
Pagenumber:19
Funder:TAU-Potsdam fellowship; Foundation for Polish Science (Fundacja na rzecz Nauki Polskiej) within an Alexander von Humboldt Polish Honorary Research Scholarship; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/6-1, 1535/7-1]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG); Open Access Publication Fund of Potsdam University
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

