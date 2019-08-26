Transport in exclusion processes with one-step memory: density dependence and optimal acceleration
- We study a lattice gas of persistent walkers, in which each site is occupied by at most one particle and the direction each particle attempts to move to depends on its last step. We analyse the mean squared displacement (MSD) of the particles as a function of the particle density and their persistence (the tendency to continue moving in the same direction). For positive persistence the MSD behaves as expected: it increases with the persistence and decreases with the density. However, for strong anti-persistence we find two different regimes, in which the dependence of the MSD on the density is non-monotonic. For very strong anti-persistence there is an optimal density at which the MSD reaches a maximum. In an intermediate regime, the MSD as a function of the density exhibits both a minimum and a maximum, a phenomenon which has not been observed before. We derive a mean-field theory which qualitatively explains this behaviour.
