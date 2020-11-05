Schließen

Ab initio simulations of complementary K-edges and solvatization effects for detection of proton transfer in aqueous 2-thiopyridone

  • The nitrogen and sulfur K-edge X-ray absorption spectra of aqueous 2-thiopyridone, a model system for excited-state proton transfer in several recent time-resolved measurements, have been simulated from ab initio molecular dynamics. Spectral signatures of the local intra- and inter-molecular structure are identified and rationalized, which facilitates experimental interpretation and optimization. In particular, comparison of aqueous and gas phase spectrum simulations assesses the previously unquantified solvatization effects, where hydrogen bonding is found to yield solvatochromatic shifts up to nearly 1 eV of the main peak positions. Thereby, while each K-edge can still decisively determine the local protonation of its core-excited site, only their combined, complementary fingerprints allow separating all of the three relevant molecular forms, giving a complete picture of the proton transfer.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Jesper NorellORCiD, Sebastian EckertORCiDGND, Benjamin E. Van KuikenORCiD, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND, Michael OdeliusORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5109840
ISSN:0021-9606
ISSN:1089-7690
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31542028
Parent Title (English):The journal of chemical physics : bridges a gap between journals of physics and journals of chemistr
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publication:Melville
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/05
Volume:151
Issue:11
Pagenumber:12
Funder:Swedish Research CouncilSwedish Research Council [VR 2015-03956]; Carl Tryggers Foundation [CTS18: 285]; Helmholtz Virtual Institute [VI419]; ERC-ADG-2014-Advanced Investigator Grant under the Horizon 2020 EU Framework Programme for Research and Innovation [669531 EDAX]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo