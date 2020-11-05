Ab initio simulations of complementary K-edges and solvatization effects for detection of proton transfer in aqueous 2-thiopyridone
- The nitrogen and sulfur K-edge X-ray absorption spectra of aqueous 2-thiopyridone, a model system for excited-state proton transfer in several recent time-resolved measurements, have been simulated from ab initio molecular dynamics. Spectral signatures of the local intra- and inter-molecular structure are identified and rationalized, which facilitates experimental interpretation and optimization. In particular, comparison of aqueous and gas phase spectrum simulations assesses the previously unquantified solvatization effects, where hydrogen bonding is found to yield solvatochromatic shifts up to nearly 1 eV of the main peak positions. Thereby, while each K-edge can still decisively determine the local protonation of its core-excited site, only their combined, complementary fingerprints allow separating all of the three relevant molecular forms, giving a complete picture of the proton transfer.
|Author:
|Jesper NorellORCiD, Sebastian EckertORCiDGND, Benjamin E. Van KuikenORCiD, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND, Michael OdeliusORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5109840
|ISSN:
|0021-9606
|ISSN:
|1089-7690
|Pubmed Id:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31542028
|Parent Title (English):
|The journal of chemical physics : bridges a gap between journals of physics and journals of chemistr
|Publisher:
|American Institute of Physics
|Place of publication:
|Melville
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/11/05
|Volume:
|151
|Issue:
|11
|Pagenumber:
|12
|Funder:
|Swedish Research CouncilSwedish Research Council [VR 2015-03956]; Carl Tryggers Foundation [CTS18: 285]; Helmholtz Virtual Institute [VI419]; ERC-ADG-2014-Advanced Investigator Grant under the Horizon 2020 EU Framework Programme for Research and Innovation [669531 EDAX]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert