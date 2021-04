Einfluss des pädagogischen Interaktionsstils auf initiale Imitation oder Exploration bei 3-Jährigen

Does a pedagogical instruction evoke more imitation than a pedagogical question? The present bachelor thesis aimed to discover whether these two forms of pedagogical interaction styles would affect initial action types (imitation vs. exploration) in 3-year-old children. This experimental study was carried out in kindergartens with a total number of 39 children participating. Different actions with unknown objects were demonstrated to children on a novel toy (the Unusual-Box), using either pedagogical questions or pedagogical instructions. The children’s activities were observed regarding initial action style, latency of these action styles and age-related differences. Results show that pedagogically instructed children are more likely to imitate actions as compared to children who were asked pedagogical questions. There were no differences in latency of the two examined action types and no age effects could be found. The current findings suggest that the interaction style used in pedagogical practice induces the type of action a child

Does a pedagogical instruction evoke more imitation than a pedagogical question? The present bachelor thesis aimed to discover whether these two forms of pedagogical interaction styles would affect initial action types (imitation vs. exploration) in 3-year-old children. This experimental study was carried out in kindergartens with a total number of 39 children participating. Different actions with unknown objects were demonstrated to children on a novel toy (the Unusual-Box), using either pedagogical questions or pedagogical instructions. The children’s activities were observed regarding initial action style, latency of these action styles and age-related differences. Results show that pedagogically instructed children are more likely to imitate actions as compared to children who were asked pedagogical questions. There were no differences in latency of the two examined action types and no age effects could be found. The current findings suggest that the interaction style used in pedagogical practice induces the type of action a child produces. From this we can conclude that pedagogical instruction could enhance social learning through imitation and that pedagogical questions may promote individual learning through exploration.

