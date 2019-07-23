Schließen

Antisolar differential rotation of slowly rotating cool stars

  • Rotating stellar convection transports angular momentum towards the equator, generating the characteristic equatorial acceleration of the solar rotation while the radial flux of angular momentum is always inwards. New numerical box simulations for the meridional cross-correlation < u(theta)u(phi)>, however, reveal the angular momentum transport towards the poles for slow rotation and towards the equator for fast rotation. The explanation is that for slow rotation a negative radial gradient of the angular velocity always appears, which in combination with a so-far neglected rotation-induced off-diagonal eddy viscosity term nu(perpendicular to) provides "antisolar rotation" laws with a decelerated equator Similarly, the simulations provided positive values for the rotation-induced correlation < u(r)u(theta)>, which is relevant for the resulting latitudinal temperature profiles (cool or warm poles) for slow rotation and negative values for fast rotation. Observations of the differential rotation of slowly rotating stars will thereforeRotating stellar convection transports angular momentum towards the equator, generating the characteristic equatorial acceleration of the solar rotation while the radial flux of angular momentum is always inwards. New numerical box simulations for the meridional cross-correlation < u(theta)u(phi)>, however, reveal the angular momentum transport towards the poles for slow rotation and towards the equator for fast rotation. The explanation is that for slow rotation a negative radial gradient of the angular velocity always appears, which in combination with a so-far neglected rotation-induced off-diagonal eddy viscosity term nu(perpendicular to) provides "antisolar rotation" laws with a decelerated equator Similarly, the simulations provided positive values for the rotation-induced correlation < u(r)u(theta)>, which is relevant for the resulting latitudinal temperature profiles (cool or warm poles) for slow rotation and negative values for fast rotation. Observations of the differential rotation of slowly rotating stars will therefore lead to a better understanding of the actual stress-strain relation, the heat transport, and the underlying model of the rotating convection.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Günther RüdigerGND, Manfred KükerORCiD, P. J. Kapyla, Klaus G. StrassmeierORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201935280
ISSN:1432-0746
Parent Title (English):Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
Publisher:EDP Sciences
Place of publication:Les Ulis
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/07/23
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/04
Tag:convection; stars: rotation; stars: solar-type; turbulence
Volume:630
Pagenumber:9
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft Heisenberg programme [KA 4825/1-1]; Academy of Finland ReSoLVE Centre of Excellence [307411]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo