Differences in Adolescents’ Response Decision and Evaluation for Face-to-Face and Cyber Victimization

  • The current study was designed to assess early adolescents’ response evaluation and decision for hypothetical peer victimization vignettes. Participants were 336 (59% girls; X¯¯¯ age = 12.55) seventh and eighth graders from one school in the Midwestern United States. Adolescents read a hypothetical online or offline social situation and answered questions designed to access internal congruence, response evaluation, response efficacy, emotional outcome expectancy, and social outcome expectancy. Girls were more likely to believe that aggressive responses online and offline would lead to positive social and emotional outcome expectancies when compared with boys. Adolescents were more likely to believe that offline and online aggressive responses were legitimate responses to face-to-face victimization, feel that aggressive responses online or offline were easier to execute in response to face-to-face victimization, and that aggressive responses online or offline would lead to positive emotions and better social outcomes.

Metadaten
Author:Michelle F. WrightGND, Bridgette D. Harper, Sebastian WachsORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/0272431618806052
ISSN:0272-4316
ISSN:1552-5449
Parent Title (English):The Journal of Early Adolescence
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publication:Thousand Oaks
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2020/11/04
Tag:aggression; bullying; cyber aggression; cyberbullying; response decision; response evaluation
Volume:39
Issue:8
Pagenumber:19
First Page:1110
Last Page:1128
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer Review:Referiert

