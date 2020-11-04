Schließen

An index theorem for Lorentzian manifolds with compact spacelike Cauchy boundary

  • We show that the Dirac operator on a compact globally hyperbolic Lorentzian spacetime with spacelike Cauchy boundary is a Fredholm operator if appropriate boundary conditions are imposed. We prove that the index of this operator is given by the same expression as in the index formula of Atiyah-Patodi-Singer for Riemannian manifolds with boundary. The index is also shown to equal that of a certain operator constructed from the evolution operator and a spectral projection on the boundary. In case the metric is of product type near the boundary a Feynman parametrix is constructed.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Christian BärORCiDGND, Alexander StrohmaierORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1353/ajm.2019.0037
ISSN:0002-9327
ISSN:1080-6377
Parent Title (English):American Journal of Mathematics
Publisher:Johns Hopkins Univ. Press
Place of publication:Baltimore
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/04
Volume:141
Issue:5
Pagenumber:35
First Page:1421
Last Page:1455
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo