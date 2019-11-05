Disagreement percolation for Gibbs ball models
- We generalise disagreement percolation to Gibbs point processes of balls with varying radii. This allows to establish the uniqueness of the Gibbs measure and exponential decay of pair correlations in the low activity regime by comparison with a sub-critical Boolean model. Applications to the Continuum Random Cluster model and the Quermass-interaction model are presented. At the core of our proof lies an explicit dependent thinning from a Poisson point process to a dominated Gibbs point process. (C) 2018 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.
Christoph Hofer-Temmel, Pierre Houdebert
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.spa.2018.11.003
Stochastic processes and their application
Boolean model; Continuum random cluster model; Dependent thinning; Disagreement percolation; Exponential decay of pair correlation; Phase transition; Stochastic domination; Unique Gibbs state
