Schließen

Disagreement percolation for Gibbs ball models

  • We generalise disagreement percolation to Gibbs point processes of balls with varying radii. This allows to establish the uniqueness of the Gibbs measure and exponential decay of pair correlations in the low activity regime by comparison with a sub-critical Boolean model. Applications to the Continuum Random Cluster model and the Quermass-interaction model are presented. At the core of our proof lies an explicit dependent thinning from a Poisson point process to a dominated Gibbs point process. (C) 2018 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Christoph Hofer-Temmel, Pierre HoudebertORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.spa.2018.11.003
ISSN:0304-4149
ISSN:1879-209X
Parent Title (English):Stochastic processes and their application
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/11/05
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2020/11/04
Tag:Boolean model; Continuum random cluster model; Dependent thinning; Disagreement percolation; Exponential decay of pair correlation; Phase transition; Stochastic domination; Unique Gibbs state
Volume:129
Issue:10
Pagenumber:19
First Page:3922
Last Page:3940
Funder:Labex CEMPI [ANR-11-LAB X-0007-01]; Geometric stochastique [GDR 3477]; ANR "Percolation et percolation de premier passage"French National Research Agency (ANR) [ANR-16-CE40-0016]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo