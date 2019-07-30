Schließen

Preservation of organic carbon during active fluvial transport and particle abrasion

  • Oxidation of particulate organic carbon (POC) during fluvial transit releases CO2 to the atmosphere and can influence global climate. Field data show large POC oxidation fluxes in lowland rivers; however, it is unclear if POC losses occur predominantly during in-river transport, where POC is in continual motion within an aerated environment, or during transient storage in floodplains, which may be anoxic. Determination of the locus of POC oxidation in lowland rivers is needed to develop process-based models to predict POC losses, constrain carbon budgets, and unravel links between climate and erosion. However, sediment exchange between rivers and floodplains makes differentiating POC oxidation during in-river transport from oxidation during floodplain storage difficult. Here, we isolated inriver POC oxidation using flume experiments transporting petrogenic and biospheric POC without floodplain storage. Our experiments showed solid phase POC losses of 0%-10% over similar to 10(3) km of fluvial transport, compared to similar to 7% toOxidation of particulate organic carbon (POC) during fluvial transit releases CO2 to the atmosphere and can influence global climate. Field data show large POC oxidation fluxes in lowland rivers; however, it is unclear if POC losses occur predominantly during in-river transport, where POC is in continual motion within an aerated environment, or during transient storage in floodplains, which may be anoxic. Determination of the locus of POC oxidation in lowland rivers is needed to develop process-based models to predict POC losses, constrain carbon budgets, and unravel links between climate and erosion. However, sediment exchange between rivers and floodplains makes differentiating POC oxidation during in-river transport from oxidation during floodplain storage difficult. Here, we isolated inriver POC oxidation using flume experiments transporting petrogenic and biospheric POC without floodplain storage. Our experiments showed solid phase POC losses of 0%-10% over similar to 10(3) km of fluvial transport, compared to similar to 7% to >50% losses observed in rivers over similar distances. The production of dissolved organic carbon (DOC) and dissolved rhenium (a proxy for petrogenic POC oxidation) was consistent with small POC lasses, and replicate experiments in static water tanks gave similar results. Our results show that fluvial sediment transport, particle abrasion, and turbulent mixing have a minimal role on POC oxidation, and they suggest that POC losses may accrue primarily in floodplain storage.show moreshow less

Author:Joel S. ScheingrossORCiD, Niels HoviusORCiDGND, M. Dellinger, R. G. Hilton, M. Repasch, Dirk SachseORCiDGND, D. R. Grocke, Andrea Vieth-HillebrandORCiD, Jens M. TurowskiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1130/G46442.1
ISSN:0091-7613
ISSN:1943-2682
Parent Title (English):Geology
Date of first Publication:2019/07/30
Volume:47
Issue:10
First Page:958
Last Page:962
Funder:Alexander von Humboldt Postdoctoral FellowshipAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; European Research CouncilEuropean Research Council (ERC) [678779]; Durham University
