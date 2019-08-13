Schließen

Controlling the strength of interaction between carbon dioxide and nitrogen-rich carbon materials by molecular design

  Thermal treatment of hexaazatriphenylene-hexacarbonitrile (HAT-CN) in the temperature range from 500 degrees C to 700 degrees C leads to precise control over the degree of condensation, and thus atomic construction and porosity of the resulting C2N-type materials. Depending on the condensation temperature of HAT-CN, nitrogen contents of more than 30 at% can be reached. In general, these carbons show adsorption properties which are comparable to those known for zeolites but their pore size can be adjusted over a wider range. At condensation temperatures of 525 degrees C and below, the uptake of nitrogen gas remains negligible due to size exclusion, but the internal pores are large and polarizing enough that CO2 can still adsorb on part of the internal surface. This leads to surprisingly high CO2 adsorption capacities and isosteric heat of adsorption of up to 52 kJ mol(-1). Theoretical calculations show that this high binding enthalpy arises from collective stabilization effects from the nitrogen atoms in the C2N layers surrounding the carbon atom in the CO2 molecule and from the electron acceptor properties of the carbon atoms from C2N which are in close proximity to the oxygen atoms in CO2. A true CO2 molecular sieving effect is achieved for the first time in such a metal-free organic material with zeolite-like properties, showing an IAST CO2/N-2 selectivity of up to 121 at 298 K and a N-2/CO2 ratio of 90/10 without notable changes in the CO2 adsorption properities over 80 cycles.

Metadaten
Author:Ralf WalczakORCiDGND, Aleksandr SavateevORCiD, Julian Heske, Nadezda V. TarakinaORCiD, Sudhir Sahoo, Jan D. Epping, Thomas D. Kuehne, Bogdan Kurpil, Markus AntoniettiORCiDGND, Martin OschatzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c9se00486f
ISSN:2398-4902
Parent Title (English):Sustainable energy & fuels
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publication:Cambridge
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/08/13
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/04
Volume:3
Issue:10
Pagenumber:9
First Page:2819
Last Page:2827
Funder:German Chemical Industry Fund (Fonds der Chemischen Industrie, FCI); Liebig Fellowship; European Research Council ( ERC) under the European Council (ERC) [716142]; Max Planck SocietyMax Planck Society
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

