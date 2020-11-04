Core-shell nanostructured organic redox polymer cathodes with superior performance
- Core-shell nanoparticles stabilized by a cationic surfactant are prepared from the poly(2,2,6,6-tetra-methylpiperidinyloxy-4-yl methacrylate) redox polymer. The nanoparticles are further self-assembled with negatively charged reduced graphene oxide nanosheets and negatively charged mull-walled carbon nanotubes. This results in the formation of a free-standing cathode with a layered nanostructure and a high content of redox polymer that exhibits 100% utilization of the active substance with a measured capacity as high as 105 mAh/g based on the whole weight of the electrode.
|Author:
|He Jia, Ting Quan, Xuelian Liu, Lu Bai, Jiande Wang, Fadoi Boujioui, Ran Ye, Alexandru Vald, Yan Lu, Jean-Francois GohyORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nanoen.2019.103949
|ISSN:
|2211-2855
|ISSN:
|2211-3282
|Parent Title (English):
|Nano Energy
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publication:
|Amsterdam
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/11/04
|Tag:
|Energy storage; Lithium ion battery; Nanostructured; Organic electrode; Redox polymer
|Volume:
|64
|Pagenumber:
|9
|Funder:
|Service Public de Wallonie [SPW-DG06, 1318146]; CfB [14/19-057]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer Review:
|Referiert