Core-shell nanostructured organic redox polymer cathodes with superior performance

  • Core-shell nanoparticles stabilized by a cationic surfactant are prepared from the poly(2,2,6,6-tetra-methylpiperidinyloxy-4-yl methacrylate) redox polymer. The nanoparticles are further self-assembled with negatively charged reduced graphene oxide nanosheets and negatively charged mull-walled carbon nanotubes. This results in the formation of a free-standing cathode with a layered nanostructure and a high content of redox polymer that exhibits 100% utilization of the active substance with a measured capacity as high as 105 mAh/g based on the whole weight of the electrode.

Metadaten
Author:He Jia, Ting Quan, Xuelian Liu, Lu Bai, Jiande Wang, Fadoi Boujioui, Ran Ye, Alexandru Vald, Yan Lu, Jean-Francois GohyORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nanoen.2019.103949
ISSN:2211-2855
ISSN:2211-3282
Parent Title (English):Nano Energy
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/04
Tag:Energy storage; Lithium ion battery; Nanostructured; Organic electrode; Redox polymer
Volume:64
Pagenumber:9
Funder:Service Public de Wallonie [SPW-DG06, 1318146]; CfB [14/19-057]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

