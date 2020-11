Portal alumni

More than 800 alumni have expressed an interest in staying in touch with the University of Potsdam by registering for the Alumni Programme since it was launched in May 2003. Among them are many international alumni like you. Whether you were here as a student, doing research or were employed at the University of Potsdam, we hope that you enjoyed your time with us and that you have good memories of it. Today, you have opened the first edition of our new, annual alumni magazine. lt is another important part of our Alumni Pogramme that will provide you with regular news from your form er University. The main feature of this edition is "weit weg", far away. When making contact again with the University's alumni in May of 200J, we found out that alumni have been scattered to the winds - some of you are in Australia, Africa and America. We were curious to hear how those far away had managed the transition of moving to live abroad, and we also wanted to learn about their experiences on the way. Apart from lots of exciting stories and

