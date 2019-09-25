Schließen

Precursor Wave Amplification by Ion-Electron Coupling through Wakefield in Relativistic Shocks

  • We investigated electromagnetic precursor wave emission in relativistic shocks by using two-dimensional particle-in-cell simulations. We found that the wave amplitude is significantly enhanced by a positive feedback process associated with ion-electron coupling through the wakefields for high magnetization. The wakefields collapse during the nonlinear process of the parametric decay instability in the near-upstream region, where nonthermal electrons and ions are generated. The intense coherent emission and the particle acceleration may operate in high-energy astrophysical objects.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Masanori IwamotoORCiD, Takanobu AmanoORCiDGND, Masahiro HoshinoORCiDGND, Yosuke MatsumotoORCiDGND, Jacek NiemiecORCiDGND, Arianna Ligorini, Oleh Kobzar, Martin PohlORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3847/2041-8213/ab4265
ISSN:2041-8205
ISSN:2041-8213
Parent Title (English):The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics ; Part 2, Letters
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publication:Bristol
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/25
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/02
Volume:883
Issue:2
Pagenumber:6
Funder:Collaborative Research Project on Computer Science with High-Performance Computing in Nagoya University; JSPS KAKENHIMinistry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan (MEXT)Japan Society for the Promotion of ScienceGrants-in-Aid for Scientific Research (KAKENHI) [17H02877]; Narodowe Centrum Nauki [DEC-2013/10/E/ST9/00662]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo