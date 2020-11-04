Schließen

Risk Preferences and Training Investments

  • We analyze workers’ risk preferences and training investments. Our conceptual framework differentiates between the investment risk and insurance mechanisms underpinning training decisions. Investment risk leads risk-averse workers to train less; they undertake more training if it insures them against future losses. We use the German Socio-Economic Panel (SOEP) to demonstrate that risk affinity is associated with more training, implying that, on average, investment risks dominate the insurance benefits of training. Crucially, this relationship is evident only for general training; there is no relationship between risk attitudes and specific training. Thus, as expected, risk preferences matter more when skills are transferable – and workers have a vested interest in training outcomes – than when they are not. Finally, we provide evidence that the insurance benefits of training are concentrated among workers with uncertain employment relationships or limited access to public insurance schemes.

Metadaten
Author:Marco CaliendoORCiDGND, Deborah A. Cobb-ClarkORCiDGND, Cosima ObstGND, Arne UhlendorffORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-480927
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48092
ISSN:2628-653X
Parent Title (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Series (Serial Number):CEPA Discussion Papers (23)
Document Type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/11/04
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/11/04
Tag:Human Capital Investment; Risk Preferences; Work-related Training
Issue:23
Pagenumber:35
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL Classification:C Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / C2 Single Equation Models; Single Variables / C23 Models with Panel Data
D Microeconomics / D8 Information, Knowledge, and Uncertainty / D81 Criteria for Decision-Making under Risk and Uncertainty
J Labor and Demographic Economics / J2 Demand and Supply of Labor / J24 Human Capital; Skills; Occupational Choice; Labor Productivity
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

