Anforderungserhebung bei den brandenburgischen Hochschulen
Dieser Bericht nimmt die Institutionalisierung von Forschungsdatenmanagement (FDM) an den staatlichen Hochschulen Brandenburgs in den Blick. Er soll zur Beantwortung der folgenden Fragen beitragen: Warum wird FDM dort institutionalisiert? Wie wird FDM dort institutionalisiert? Welche Herausforderungen für eine weitere Institutionalisierung bestehen und wie kann ihnen begegnet werden? Zur Erhebung des Status Quo und zur Identifikation von Anforderungen und Weiterentwicklungspotenzialen wurde deshalb eine Organisationsuntersuchung durchgeführt. Untersuchung ist neben der Einhaltung wissenschaftlicher und professioneller Standards auch dem Anwendungsbezug der Ergebnisse, deren Anwendbarkeit im Kontext und der Partizipation der Beteiligten verpflichtet. Da es sich um ein für die betrachteten Einrichtungen noch vergleichsweise neues Themengebiet handelt, wurde ein exploratives Forschungsdesign unter Einsatz qualitativer Methoden gewählt. Grundlage der Ergebnisse sind ein Auftaktworkshop unter Beteiligung der Hochschulen, eine Dokumentenanalyse und 16 leitfadengestützte Expert*innen-Interviews auf Arbeits- und Leitungsebene der brandenburgischen Hochschulen. Die Ergebnisse werden anhand von vier Handlungsbereichen strukturiert vorgestellt: Relevanz von FDM und Institutionalisierung an den Hochschulen; Technologie und Infrastruktur; Personal und Qualifizierung; Organisation, Kooperation und Finanzierung. Dabei stellt der Bericht sowohl den Status Quo als auch die Ziele der Hochschulen sowie die Wünsche an eine Landesinitiative vor.
The report focuses on the institutionalisation of research data management (RDM) at the institutions of higher education in Brandenburg. It is guided by the following questions: Why is RDM institutionalised at these institutions? How is it institutionalised? What are the challenges of the further institutionalisation of RDM and how can they be met. In order to identify the status quo, the requirements as well as the potential for further developments, an organisation analysis was conducted. This is why the investigation was based on the principles of scientific work, of application-oriented results and of the participation of stakeholders. As the topic must be considered a rather new emphasis of insitutions of higher education in Brandenburg, we chose an explorative research design based on qualitative methods. The analysis is thus based on the results of a kick-off workshop with stakeholders, a document analysis and 16 semi-structured expert interviews at management and operational level of the institutions under investigation. The presentation of the results is structured according to four areas of action: relevance of RDM and institutionalisation at the institutions of higher education; technology and infrastructure; personnel and qualification; organisation, cooperation and funding. The report hereby presents the status quo as well as the objectives and requests vis à vis a state initiative.