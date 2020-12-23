The report focuses on the institutionalisation of research data management (RDM) at the institutions of higher education in Brandenburg. It is guided by the following questions: Why is RDM institutionalised at these institutions? How is it institutionalised? What are the challenges of the further institutionalisation of RDM and how can they be met. In order to identify the status quo, the requirements as well as the potential for further developments, an organisation analysis was conducted. This is why the investigation was based on the principles of scientific work, of application-oriented results and of the participation of stakeholders. As the topic must be considered a rather new emphasis of insitutions of higher education in Brandenburg, we chose an explorative research design based on qualitative methods. The analysis is thus based on the results of a kick-off workshop with stakeholders, a document analysis and 16 semi-structured expert interviews at management and operational level of the institutions under investigation. The

The report focuses on the institutionalisation of research data management (RDM) at the institutions of higher education in Brandenburg. It is guided by the following questions: Why is RDM institutionalised at these institutions? How is it institutionalised? What are the challenges of the further institutionalisation of RDM and how can they be met. In order to identify the status quo, the requirements as well as the potential for further developments, an organisation analysis was conducted. This is why the investigation was based on the principles of scientific work, of application-oriented results and of the participation of stakeholders. As the topic must be considered a rather new emphasis of insitutions of higher education in Brandenburg, we chose an explorative research design based on qualitative methods. The analysis is thus based on the results of a kick-off workshop with stakeholders, a document analysis and 16 semi-structured expert interviews at management and operational level of the institutions under investigation. The presentation of the results is structured according to four areas of action: relevance of RDM and institutionalisation at the institutions of higher education; technology and infrastructure; personnel and qualification; organisation, cooperation and funding. The report hereby presents the status quo as well as the objectives and requests vis à vis a state initiative.

