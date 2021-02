Digital research data is becoming increasingly important and poses new challenges for scientific institutions and their researchers. The term research data management covers all activities associated with the preparation, storage, archiving and publication of research data. Since the handling of research data involves generic, professional, legal and technical aspects, it requires researchers to be accompanied by a comprehensive range of services, from information and consulting to subject-specific standards and IT infrastructures. This report first clarifies the starting position and terminology relating to research data management, and subsequently investigates the most important national and international strategies and developments. Guidelines and recommendations for research data (management) form the framework of action for all those involved in sustainable research data management. State initiatives create the basis and support the cultural change to open data. A research data strategy for Brandenburg must emphasize the

Digital research data is becoming increasingly important and poses new challenges for scientific institutions and their researchers. The term research data management covers all activities associated with the preparation, storage, archiving and publication of research data. Since the handling of research data involves generic, professional, legal and technical aspects, it requires researchers to be accompanied by a comprehensive range of services, from information and consulting to subject-specific standards and IT infrastructures. This report first clarifies the starting position and terminology relating to research data management, and subsequently investigates the most important national and international strategies and developments. Guidelines and recommendations for research data (management) form the framework of action for all those involved in sustainable research data management. State initiatives create the basis and support the cultural change to open data. A research data strategy for Brandenburg must emphasize the importance of digital research data as a scientific asset by creating awareness of this fact and by offering concrete guidelines at state and institution level. Good scientific practice is supported by a suitable infrastructure that takes into account the heterogeneous needs and prerequisites of all participants. The goals should be the institutionalization of research data management at and cooperation between Brandenburg's institutions.

