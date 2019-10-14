Schließen

Purely Polysaccharide-Based Biofilm Matrix Provides Size-Selective Diffusion Barriers for Nanoparticles and Bacteriophages

  • Biofilms are complex mixtures of proteins, DNA, and polysaccharides surrounding bacterial communities as protective barriers that can be biochemically modified during the bacterial life cycle. However, their compositional heterogeneity impedes a precise analysis of the contributions of individual matrix components to the biofilm structural organization. To investigate the structural properties of glycan-based biofilms, we analyzed the diffusion dynamics of nanometer-sized objects in matrices of the megadalton-sized anionic polysaccharide, stewartan, the major biofilm component of the plant pathogen, Pantoea stewartii. Fluorescence correlation spectroscopy and single-particle tracking of nanobeads and bacteriophages indicated notable subdiffusive dynamics dependent on probe size and stewartan concentration, in contrast to free diffusion of small molecules. Stewartan enzymatic depolymerization by bacteriophage tailspike proteins rapidly restored unhindered diffusion. We, thus, hypothesize that the glycan polymer stewartan determines theBiofilms are complex mixtures of proteins, DNA, and polysaccharides surrounding bacterial communities as protective barriers that can be biochemically modified during the bacterial life cycle. However, their compositional heterogeneity impedes a precise analysis of the contributions of individual matrix components to the biofilm structural organization. To investigate the structural properties of glycan-based biofilms, we analyzed the diffusion dynamics of nanometer-sized objects in matrices of the megadalton-sized anionic polysaccharide, stewartan, the major biofilm component of the plant pathogen, Pantoea stewartii. Fluorescence correlation spectroscopy and single-particle tracking of nanobeads and bacteriophages indicated notable subdiffusive dynamics dependent on probe size and stewartan concentration, in contrast to free diffusion of small molecules. Stewartan enzymatic depolymerization by bacteriophage tailspike proteins rapidly restored unhindered diffusion. We, thus, hypothesize that the glycan polymer stewartan determines the major physicochemical properties of the biofilm, which acts as a selective diffusion barrier for nanometer-sized objects and can be controlled by enzymes.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Valentin DunsingORCiD, Tobias IrmscherORCiDGND, Stefanie BarbirzORCiDGND, Salvatore ChiantiaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.biomac.9b00938
ISSN:1525-7797
ISSN:1526-4602
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31478651
Parent Title (English):Biomacromolecules : an interdisciplinary journal focused at the interface of polymer science and the biological sciences
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/14
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/02
Volume:20
Issue:10
Pagenumber:13
First Page:3842
Last Page:3854
Funder:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [BA 4046/1-2]; Max Planck Society grant (IMPRS Multiscale Bio-Systems)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo