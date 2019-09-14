Schließen

Bioperspectives for Shape-Memory Polymers as Shape Programmable, Active Materials

  Within the natural world, organisms use information stored in their material structure to generate a physical response to a wide variety of environmental changes. The ability to program synthetic materials to intrinsically respond to environmental changes in a similar manner has the potential to revolutionize material science. By designing polymeric devices capable of responsively changing shape or behavior based on information encoded into their structure, we can create functional physical behavior, including a shape memory and an actuation capability. Here we highlight the stimuli-responsiveness and shape-changing ability of biological materials and biopolymer-based materials, plus their potential biomedical application, providing a bioperspective on shape-memory materials. We address strategies to incorporate a shape memory (actuation) function in polymeric materials, conceptualized in terms of its relationship with inputs (environmental stimuli) and outputs (shape change). Challenges and opportunities associated with the integration of several functions in a single material body to achieve multifunctionality are discussed. Finally, we describe how elements that sense, convert, and transmit stimuli have been used to create multisensitive materials.

Metadaten
Author:Andreas LendleinORCiDGND, Maria BalkGND, Natalia A. TarazonaORCiD, Oliver E. C. GouldORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.biomac.9b01074
ISSN:1525-7797
ISSN:1526-4602
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31529957
Parent Title (English):Biomacromolecules : an interdisciplinary journal focused at the interface of polymer science and the biological sciences
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/14
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/02
Volume:20
Issue:10
Pagenumber:14
First Page:3627
Last Page:3640
Funder:2020 research and innovation program [824074]
