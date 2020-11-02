Schließen

Zwischen Kollaboration, Verrat und Handlungszwängen: ein beklemmendes Kapitel europäisch-jüdischer Beziehungsgeschichte in der Zeit der Nazi-Herrschaft

  • A particularly dark chapter in the history of European-Jewish relations during the "Third Reich" involves the cooperation of individual Jewish Community leaders and functionaries with Nazi authorities, in particular the cooperation between a few single Jewish Community leaders and the Gestapo. This "cooperation" was partially born of the overall coercion, but in some cases was also marked by denunciation and betrayal. In order to avoid being deported themselves and to save their own skins, there were isolated cases of Jewish men and women who agreed to track down other Jews and hand them over to the authorities, knowing full well what they were doing.

