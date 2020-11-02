Schließen

Temporal Aspects of Word Initial Single Consonants and Consonants in Clusters in Spanish

  We examined gestural coordination in C1C2 (C1 stop, C2 lateral or tap) word initial clusters using articulatory (electromagnetic articulometry) and acoustic data from six speakers of Standard Peninsular Spanish. We report on patterns of voice onset time (VOT), gestural plateau duration of C1, C2, and their overlap. For VOT, as expected, place of articulation is a major factor, with velars exhibiting longer VOTs than labials. Regarding C1 plateau duration, voice and place effects were found such that voiced consonants are significantly shorter than voiceless consonants, and velars show longer duration than labials. For C2 plateau duration, lateral duration was found to vary as a function of onset complexity (C vs. CC). As for overlap, unlike in French, where articulatory data for clusters have also been examined, clusters where both C1 and C2 are voiced show more overlap than where voicing differs. Further, overlap was affected by the C2 such that clusters where C2 is a tap show less overlap than clusters where C2 is a lateral. We discuss these results in the context of work aiming to uncover phonetic (e.g., articulatory or perceptual) and phonological forces (e.g., syllabic organization) on timing.

Metadaten
Author:Mark GibsonORCiD, Stavroula Sotiropoulou, Stephen Tobin, Adamantios GafosORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1159/000501508
ISSN:0031-8388
ISSN:1423-0321
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31454798
Parent Title (English):Phonetic
Publisher:Karger
Place of publication:Basel
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/02
Volume:76
Issue:6
Pagenumber:31
First Page:448
Last Page:478
Funder:DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 1287]; ERCEuropean Research Council (ERC) [AdG 249440]; PIUNA [11338701]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Linguistik / Allgemeine Sprachwissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer Review:Referiert

