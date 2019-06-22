Schließen

Molecular evidence of bird-eating behavior in Nyctalus aviator

  • Insectivorous bats consume a large variety of food items. Previous observations of feathers found in feces led to the hypothesis that the birdlike noctule (Nyctalus aviator, Vespertilionidae) could prey on birds. To test the hypothesis, we analyzed fecal samples from six species (Barbastella pacifica, Murina hilgendorfi, Myotis frater, N. aviator, Plecotus sacrimontis, and Vespertilio sinensis) collected from central Hokkaido, Japan, via DNA barcoding. We identified the presence of the Middendorff’s grasshopper warbler (Locustella ochotensis) in the diet of a pregnant individual of N. aviator. All the other samples proved negative regarding bird prey DNA. This is the first time that the consumption of a bird by N. aviator is confirmed with molecular evidence. Our findings add invaluable insight into the diet of this bat and its potentially opportunistic foraging behavior.

Metadaten
Author:Olga HeimORCiDGND, Anna I. E. PuistoORCiD, Dai FukuiORCiD, Eero J. VesterinenORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10211-019-00319-5
ISSN:0873-9749
ISSN:1437-9546
Parent Title (English):Acta ethologica
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Heidelberg
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/22
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/02
Tag:Bird prey; DNA barcoding; Locustella ochotensis; Nyctalus aviator; Sanger sequencing
Volume:22
Issue:3
Pagenumber:4
First Page:223
Last Page:226
Funder:University of Turku (UTU); JSPS KAKENHIMinistry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan (MEXT)Japan Society for the Promotion of ScienceGrants-in-Aid for Scientific Research (KAKENHI) [JP16H06542, JP16K21735, JP16K00568]; Jane and Aatos Erkko Foundation; Emil Aaltonen Foundation; Finnish Functional Genomics Centre, University of Turku; Abo Akademi; Biocenter Finland; Turku University Central Hospital
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

