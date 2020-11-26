Morphological transitions of vesicles exposed to nonuniform spatio-temporal conditions

Giant unilamellar vesicles are an important tool in todays experimental efforts to understand the structure and behaviour of biological cells. Their simple structure allows the isolation of the physical elastic properties of the lipid membrane. A central physical property is the bending energy of the membrane, since the many different shapes of giant vesicles can be obtained by finding the minimum of the bending energy. In the spontaneous curvature model the bending energy is a function of the bending rigidity as well as the mean curvature and an additional parameter called the spontaneous curvature, which describes an internal preference of the lipid-bilayer to bend towards one side or the other. The spontaneous and mean curvature are local properties of the membrane. Additional constraints arise from the conservation of the membrane surface area and the enclosed volume, which are global properties. In this thesis the spontaneous curvature model is used to explain the experimental observation of a periodic shape oscillation of a

Giant unilamellar vesicles are an important tool in todays experimental efforts to understand the structure and behaviour of biological cells. Their simple structure allows the isolation of the physical elastic properties of the lipid membrane. A central physical property is the bending energy of the membrane, since the many different shapes of giant vesicles can be obtained by finding the minimum of the bending energy. In the spontaneous curvature model the bending energy is a function of the bending rigidity as well as the mean curvature and an additional parameter called the spontaneous curvature, which describes an internal preference of the lipid-bilayer to bend towards one side or the other. The spontaneous and mean curvature are local properties of the membrane. Additional constraints arise from the conservation of the membrane surface area and the enclosed volume, which are global properties. In this thesis the spontaneous curvature model is used to explain the experimental observation of a periodic shape oscillation of a giant unilamellar vesicle that was filled with a protein complex that periodically binds to and unbinds from the membrane. By assuming that the binding of the proteins to the membrane induces a change in the spontaneous curvature the experimentally observed shapes could successfully be explained. This involves the numerical solution of the differential equations as obtained from the minimization of the bending energy respecting the area and volume constraints, the so called shape equations. Vice versa this approach can be used to estimate the spontaneous curvature from experimentally measurable quantities. The second topic of this thesis is the analysis of concentration gradients in rigid conic membrane compartments. Gradients of an ideal gas due to gravity and gradients generated by the directed stochastic movement of molecular motors along a microtubulus were considered. It was possible to calculate the free energy and the bending energy analytically for the ideal gas. In the case of the non-equilibrium system with molecular motors, the characteristic length of the density profile, the jam-length, and its dependency on the opening angle of the conic compartment have been calculated in the mean-field limit. The mean field results agree qualitatively with stochastic particle simulations.

