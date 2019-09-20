Schließen

Narrow-Banded UVB Affects the Stability of Secondary Plant Metabolites in Kale (Brassica oleracea var. sabellica) and Pea (Pisum sativum) Leaves Being Added to Lentil Flour Fortified Bread: A Novel Approach for Producing Functional Foods

  Young kale and pea leaves are rich in secondary plant metabolites (SPMs) whose profile can be affected by ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation. Carotenoids and flavonoids in kale and pea exposed to narrow-banded UVB, produced by innovative light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and subsequently used for breadmaking were investigated for the first time, thus combining two important strategies to increase the SPMs intake. Breads were also fortified with protein-rich lentil flour. Antioxidant activity in the 'vegetable breads' indicated health-promoting effects. Lentil flour increased the antioxidant activity in all of the 'vegetable breads'. While carotenoids and chlorophylls showed a minor response to UVB treatment, kaempferol glycosides decreased in favor of increasing quercetin glycosides, especially in kale. Additionally, breadmaking caused major decreases in carotenoids and a conversion of chlorophyll to bioactive degradation products. In 'kale breads' and 'pea breads', 20% and 84% of flavonoid glycosides were recovered. Thus, kale and pea leaves seem to be suitable natural ingredients for producing innovative Functional Foods.

Metadaten
Author:Rebecca KlopschORCiD, Susanne BaldermannORCiDGND, Alexander Voss, Sascha RohnORCiDGND, Monika SchreinerORCiDGND, Susanne NeugartORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/foods8100427
ISSN:2304-8158
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31547068
Parent Title (English):Foods
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publication:Basel
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/20
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/30
Tag:antioxidant activity; carotenoids; flavonoids; kale; narrow-banded UVB; pea; thermal processing
Volume:8
Issue:10
Pagenumber:20
Funder:Federal Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [FKZ: 01EA1408A-G]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

