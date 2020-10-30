Assessment of Capacity Impairment in Patients with Mental Disorders by Routine Clinical Assessment and by Structured Assessment with the Mini-ICF-APP

Background: Physicians and therapists are also consulted to give judgments on working ability. Ability to work cannot simply be derived from the patient’s symptom status but from the illness-related capacity impairments in relation to the work demands. A structured assessment of capacity impairments has been evaluated and applied internationally: the Mini-ICF-APP Social Functioning Scale. It is currently unclear whether a free-text clinical report (i.e., usual clinical practice: clinical exploration according to clinical standards, but without a standardized documentation form, instead a text is written) and a structured capacity assessment correspond to the overall work ability judgment, i.e., the decision whether a patient is “fit for work” or “unfit for work.” Objectives: This investigation assessed, for the first time, whether usual clinical judgment and the additional structured capacity rating support the work ability decision. Methods: A total of 100 medical reports from patients in a psychotherapy hospital were excerpted for

Background: Physicians and therapists are also consulted to give judgments on working ability. Ability to work cannot simply be derived from the patient’s symptom status but from the illness-related capacity impairments in relation to the work demands. A structured assessment of capacity impairments has been evaluated and applied internationally: the Mini-ICF-APP Social Functioning Scale. It is currently unclear whether a free-text clinical report (i.e., usual clinical practice: clinical exploration according to clinical standards, but without a standardized documentation form, instead a text is written) and a structured capacity assessment correspond to the overall work ability judgment, i.e., the decision whether a patient is “fit for work” or “unfit for work.” Objectives: This investigation assessed, for the first time, whether usual clinical judgment and the additional structured capacity rating support the work ability decision. Methods: A total of 100 medical reports from patients in a psychotherapy hospital were excerpted for psychopathological symptoms and capacity disorders using a checklist. Additionally, a structured assessment of capacity disorders was documented on the Mini-ICF-APP rating for all patients. Results: In the free-text clinical medical report, endurance, flexibility, and contacts to others were the things mainly reported as impaired. This was similar to the structured Mini-ICF-APP rating. However, other capacity impairments were also reported in the Mini-ICF-APP, i.e., adherence to rules and regulations, planning and structuring, assertiveness, and group integration. When the free-text clinical report and the structured Mini-ICF-APP rating were compared, there was a higher rate of stated impairments covering all capacity dimensions in the Mini-ICF-APP rating. Conclusions: The free-text report in the medical report shows the differences between patients who are fit for work and those who are not, and thus speak for the validity of work ability decisions. However, optimization is possible in terms of depth and differentiation of capacity impairment description by adhering to the standard set by the Mini-ICF-APP.

