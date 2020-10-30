Schließen

Rezension zu: Elian Nathans. Peter von Zahn’s Cold War Broadcasts to West Germany: Assessing America. - (Palgrave Macmillan, Studies in the History of the Media.) New York: Palgrave Macmillan, 2017. Pp. xxi, 334. - ISBN 978-3-319-50614-2

  • It is well known that Western Europe and especially West Germany have been strongly influenced by the United States past 1945. Foreign correspondents played a crucial role in this field. One of the most influential postwar journalists in Germany, and the first permanent TV correspondent in the U.S., was Peter von Zahn (1913–2001). His weekly radio columns and his monthly TV documentary Bilder aus der Neuen Welt (Pictures from the New World) reached millions in the 1950s. Eli Nathans’s Peter von Zahn’s Cold War Broadcasts to West Germany: Assessing America is still the first book that analyzes the life and work of Zahn as an influential intermediary between America and West Germany. Luckily, many private letters of Zahn...

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Frank BöschGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/ahr/rhz956
ISSN:0002-8762
ISSN:1937-5239
Parent Title (English):The American historical review
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Review
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/30
Volume:124
Issue:4
Pagenumber:2
First Page:1539
Last Page:1540
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Dewey Decimal Classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 940 Geschichte Europas
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo