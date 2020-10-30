Rezension zu: Elian Nathans. Peter von Zahn’s Cold War Broadcasts to West Germany: Assessing America. - (Palgrave Macmillan, Studies in the History of the Media.) New York: Palgrave Macmillan, 2017. Pp. xxi, 334. - ISBN 978-3-319-50614-2

Frank Bösch It is well known that Western Europe and especially West Germany have been strongly influenced by the United States past 1945. Foreign correspondents played a crucial role in this field. One of the most influential postwar journalists in Germany, and the first permanent TV correspondent in the U.S., was Peter von Zahn (1913–2001). His weekly radio columns and his monthly TV documentary Bilder aus der Neuen Welt (Pictures from the New World) reached millions in the 1950s. Eli Nathans’s Peter von Zahn’s Cold War Broadcasts to West Germany: Assessing America is still the first book that analyzes the life and work of Zahn as an influential intermediary between America and West Germany. Luckily, many private letters of Zahn...