Schließen

First passage and first hitting times of Levy flights and Levy walks

  • For both Lévy flight and Lévy walk search processes we analyse the full distribution of first-passage and first-hitting (or first-arrival) times. These are, respectively, the times when the particle moves across a point at some given distance from its initial position for the first time, or when it lands at a given point for the first time. For Lévy motions with their propensity for long relocation events and thus the possibility to jump across a given point in space without actually hitting it ('leapovers'), these two definitions lead to significantly different results. We study the first-passage and first-hitting time distributions as functions of the Lévy stable index, highlighting the different behaviour for the cases when the first absolute moment of the jump length distribution is finite or infinite. In particular we examine the limits of short and long times. Our results will find their application in the mathematical modelling of random search processes as well as computer algorithms.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Vladimir V. PalyulinORCiD, George Blackburn, Michael A. LomholtORCiD, Nicholas W. WatkinsORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND, Rainer KlagesORCiDGND, Aleksei V. ChechkinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1367-2630/ab41bb
ISSN:1367-2630
Parent Title (English):New journal of physics : the open-access journal for physics
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publication:Bristol
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/30
Tag:Levy flights; Levy walks; first-hitting time; first-passage time
Volume:21
Issue:10
Pagenumber:23
Funder:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [ME1535/6-1, ME1535/7-1]; Alexander von Humboldt Honorary Research Scholarship from the Foundation for Polish Science; ONR Global NICOP grant [N62909-15-1-N143]; ONR Global; London Mathematical Laboratory; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG); Open Access Publication Fund of Potsdam University
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo