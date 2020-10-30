Schließen

Undisclosed desires

  • Following decades of quality management featuring in higher education settings, questions regarding its implementation, impact and outcomes remain. Indeed, leaving aside anecdotal case studies and value-laden documentaries of best practice, current research still knows very little about the implementation of quality management in teaching and learning within higher education institutions. Referring to data collected from German higher education institutions in which a quality management department or functional equivalent was present, this article theorises and provides evidence for the supposition that the implementation of quality management follows two implicit logics. Specifically, it tends either towards the logic of appropriateness or, contrastingly, towards the logic of consequentialism. This study’s results also suggest that quality managers’ socialisation is related to these logics and that it influences their views on quality management in teaching and learning.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Markus SeyfriedORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/02602938.2019.1573970
ISSN:0260-2938
ISSN:1469-297X
Parent Title (English):Assessment & Evaluation in Higher Education
Subtitle (English):quality managers’ normative notions regarding the implementation of quality management
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publication:Abingdon
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/30
Tag:Higher education; appropriateness; quality manager; teaching and learning
Volume:44
Issue:7
Pagenumber:14
First Page:1106
Last Page:1119
Funder:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [49-01PY13003A]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo