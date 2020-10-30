Schließen

Bilingual profiles and third language learning: the effects of the manner of learning, sequence of bilingual acquisition, and language use practices

  • This study investigates the effect of bilingualism on learning English as a foreign language (L3), examining the impact of manner and sequence of bilingual acquisition and learning as well as language use practices in language minority children. With a sample of 1295 German eighth and ninth graders (bilingual: n = 456, monolingual: n = 839), we examined if certain aspects of bilingualism present an advantageous condition for learning English as a foreign language in bilingual language minority students. Controlling for socio-economic status, indicators of cultural capital, and gender, the regression analyses revealed higher L3 listening and reading outcomes for bilinguals who received formal instruction in their minority language, had acquired both languages in their first three years, and switched more often between their two languages, when compared to their other bilingual and monolingual peers. The discussion focuses on the importance for bilingual children in immigrant communities to have high proficiencies in both majority andThis study investigates the effect of bilingualism on learning English as a foreign language (L3), examining the impact of manner and sequence of bilingual acquisition and learning as well as language use practices in language minority children. With a sample of 1295 German eighth and ninth graders (bilingual: n = 456, monolingual: n = 839), we examined if certain aspects of bilingualism present an advantageous condition for learning English as a foreign language in bilingual language minority students. Controlling for socio-economic status, indicators of cultural capital, and gender, the regression analyses revealed higher L3 listening and reading outcomes for bilinguals who received formal instruction in their minority language, had acquired both languages in their first three years, and switched more often between their two languages, when compared to their other bilingual and monolingual peers. The discussion focuses on the importance for bilingual children in immigrant communities to have high proficiencies in both majority and minority languages in order to develop advantages in foreign language learning.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Jessica Tsimprea MaluchORCiDGND, Sebastian Benjamin KempertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/13670050.2017.1322036
ISSN:1367-0050
ISSN:1747-7522
Parent Title (English):International Journal of Bilingual Education and Bilingualism
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publication:Abingdon
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/30
Tag:Bilingualism; foreign language learning; language minority learners; multilingualism; third language acquisition
Volume:22
Issue:7
Pagenumber:13
First Page:870
Last Page:882
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Grundschulpädagogik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert

