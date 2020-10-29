How to Use Global Positioning Systems (GPS) Data to Monitor Training Load in the “Real World” of Elite Soccer
|Author:
|Guillaume Ravé, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Daniel BoullosaORCiD, Anthony C. HackneyORCiDGND, Hassane ZouhalORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-480558
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48055
|ISSN:
|1866-8364
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (663)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/10/29
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/10/29
|Tag:
|acute chronic workload ratio; external training load; injury risk; monitoring; physical performance
|Issue:
|663
|Pagenumber:
|13
|Source:
|Frontiers in Physiology 11 (2020) Art. 944 DOI: 10.3389/fphys.2020.00944
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle