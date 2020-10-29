Schließen

How to Use Global Positioning Systems (GPS) Data to Monitor Training Load in the “Real World” of Elite Soccer

Author:Guillaume Ravé, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Daniel BoullosaORCiD, Anthony C. HackneyORCiDGND, Hassane ZouhalORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-480558
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48055
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (663)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/10/29
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/10/29
Tag:acute chronic workload ratio; external training load; injury risk; monitoring; physical performance
Issue:663
Pagenumber:13
Source:Frontiers in Physiology 11 (2020) Art. 944 DOI: 10.3389/fphys.2020.00944
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

