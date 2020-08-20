Schließen

How to Use Global Positioning Systems (GPS) Data to Monitor Training Load in the “Real World” of Elite Soccer

Author:Guillaume Ravé, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Daniel BoullosaORCiD, Anthony C. HackneyORCiDGND, Hassane ZouhalORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fphys.2020.00944
ISSN:1664-042X
Parent Title (English):Frontiers in Physiology
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publication:Lausanne
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/08/20
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/10/29
Tag:acute chronic workload ratio; external training load; injury risk; monitoring; physical performance
Volume:11
Pagenumber:11
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2020_080
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 663

