A Novel Optical Method To Reversibly Control Enzymatic Activity Based On Photoacids

  • Most biochemical reactions depend on the pH value of the aqueous environment and some are strongly favoured to occur in an acidic environment. A non-invasive control of pH to tightly regulate such reactions with defined start and end points is a highly desirable feature in certain applications, but has proven difficult to achieve so far. We report a novel optical approach to reversibly control a typical biochemical reaction by changing the pH and using acid phosphatase as a model enzyme. The reversible photoacid G-acid functions as a proton donor, changing the pH rapidly and reversibly by using high power UV LEDs as an illumination source in our experimental setup. The reaction can be tightly controlled by simply switching the light on and off and should be applicable to a wide range of other enzymatic reactions, thus enabling miniaturization and parallelization through non-invasive optical means.

Metadaten
Author:Heike KagelORCiD, Frank Fabian BierORCiDGND, Marcus FrohmeORCiDGND, Jörn F. GlöklerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-50867-w
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31591434
Parent Title (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Nature Publishing Group
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/30
Volume:9
Pagenumber:6
Funder:"Europaischer Fonds fur regionale Entwicklung" (EFRE)European Union (EU); Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB); StAFF project [85000780]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
