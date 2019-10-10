Schließen

Enhanced Catalytic Activity of Gold@Polydopamine Nanoreactors with Multi-compartment Structure Under NIR Irradiation

  Photothermal conversion (PTC) nanostructures have great potential for applications in many fields, and therefore, they have attracted tremendous attention. However, the construction of a PTC nanoreactor with multi-compartment structure to achieve the combination of unique chemical properties and structural feature is still challenging due to the synthetic difficulties. Herein, we designed and synthesized a catalytically active, PTC gold (Au)@polydopamine (PDA) nanoreactor driven by infrared irradiation using assembled PS-b-P2VP nanosphere as soft template. The particles exhibit multi-compartment structure which is revealed by 3D electron tomography characterization technique. They feature permeable shells with tunable shell thickness. Full kinetics for the reduction reaction of 4-nitrophenol has been investigated using these particles as nanoreactors and compared with other reported systems. Notably, a remarkable acceleration of the catalytic reaction upon near-infrared irradiation is demonstrated, which reveals for the first time the importance of the synergistic effect of photothermal conversion and complex inner structure to the kinetics of the catalytic reduction. The ease of synthesis and fresh insights into catalysis will promote a new platform for novel nanoreactor studies.

Metadaten
Author:Shilin MeiORCiDGND, Zdravko KochovskiORCiD, Rafael RoaORCiD, Sasa GuORCiDGND, Xiaohui Xu, Hongtao Yu, Joachim DzubiellaORCiDGND, Matthias Ballauff, Yan Lu
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s40820-019-0314-9
ISSN:2311-6706
ISSN:2150-5551
Parent Title (English):Nano-Micro Letters
Publisher:Shanghai JIAO TONG univ press
Place of publication:Shanghai
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/10
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/27
Tag:3D tomography; Catalysis; Gold@polydopamine; Nanoreactor; Photothermal conversion
Volume:11
Issue:1
Pagenumber:16
Funder:DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 951]; European Research Council (ERC)European Research Council (ERC) [646659-NANOREACTOR]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

