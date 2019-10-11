Schließen

Deep Carbon Cycling Over the Past 200 Million Years: A Review of Fluxes in Different Tectonic Settings

Metadaten
Author:Kevin Wong, Emily Mason, Sascha BruneORCiDGND, Madison EastORCiD, Marie EdmondsORCiD, Sabin ZahirovicORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/feart.2019.00263
ISSN:2296-6463
Parent Title (English):Frontiers in Earth Science
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publication:Lausanne
Document Type:Review
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/11
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/27
Tag:carbon dioxide; carbonate assimilation; deep carbon cycle; plate reconstructions; solid Earth degassing; subduction zone
Volume:7
Pagenumber:22
Funder:Alfred P. Sloan Foundation at the University of Cambridge in 2018, under Deep Carbon Observatory; Helmholtz Young Investigators Group CRYSTALS [VH-NG-1132]; Alfred P. Sloan grants through the Deep Carbon Observatory [G-2017-9997, G-2018-11296]; Australian Research CouncilAustralian Research Council [IH130200012]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

