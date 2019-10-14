Schließen

Microbial community composition and abundance after millennia of submarine permafrost warming

  • Warming of the Arctic led to an increase in permafrost temperatures by about 0.3 degrees C during the last decade. Permafrost warming is associated with increasing sediment water content, permeability, and diffusivity and could in the long term alter microbial community composition and abundance even before permafrost thaws. We studied the long-term effect (up to 2500 years) of submarine permafrost warming on microbial communities along an onshore-offshore transect on the Siberian Arctic Shelf displaying a natural temperature gradient of more than 10 degrees C. We analysed the in situ development of bacterial abundance and community composition through total cell counts (TCCs), quantitative PCR of bacterial gene abundance, and amplicon sequencing and correlated the microbial community data with temperature, pore water chemistry, and sediment physicochemical parameters. On timescales of centuries, permafrost warming coincided with an overall decreasing microbial abundance, whereas millennia after warming microbial abundance was similarWarming of the Arctic led to an increase in permafrost temperatures by about 0.3 degrees C during the last decade. Permafrost warming is associated with increasing sediment water content, permeability, and diffusivity and could in the long term alter microbial community composition and abundance even before permafrost thaws. We studied the long-term effect (up to 2500 years) of submarine permafrost warming on microbial communities along an onshore-offshore transect on the Siberian Arctic Shelf displaying a natural temperature gradient of more than 10 degrees C. We analysed the in situ development of bacterial abundance and community composition through total cell counts (TCCs), quantitative PCR of bacterial gene abundance, and amplicon sequencing and correlated the microbial community data with temperature, pore water chemistry, and sediment physicochemical parameters. On timescales of centuries, permafrost warming coincided with an overall decreasing microbial abundance, whereas millennia after warming microbial abundance was similar to cold onshore permafrost. In addition, the dissolved organic carbon content of all cores was lowest in submarine permafrost after millennial-scale warming. Based on correlation analysis, TCC, unlike bacterial gene abundance, showed a significant rank-based negative correlation with increasing temperature, while bacterial gene copy numbers showed a strong negative correlation with salinity. Bacterial community composition correlated only weakly with temperature but strongly with the pore water stable isotopes delta O-18 and delta D, as well as with depth. The bacterial community showed substantial spatial variation and an overall dominance of Actinobacteria, Chloroflexi, Firmicutes, Gemmatimonadetes, and Proteobacteria, which are amongst the microbial taxa that were also found to be active in other frozen permafrost environments. We suggest that, millennia after permafrost warming by over 10 degrees C, microbial community composition and abundance show some indications for proliferation but mainly reflect the sedimentation history and paleoenvironment and not a direct effect through warming.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Julia MitzscherlingORCiDGND, Fabian HornORCiD, Maria Winterfeld, Linda Mahler, Jens KallmeyerORCiDGND, Pier Paul OverduinORCiDGND, Lutz SchirrmeisterORCiDGND, Matthias WinkelORCiD, Mikhail N. GrigorievGND, Dirk WagnerORCiDGND, Susanne LiebnerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5194/bg-16-3941-2019
ISSN:1726-4170
ISSN:1726-4189
Parent Title (English):Biogeosciences
Publisher:Copernicus
Place of publication:Göttingen
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/14
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/27
Volume:16
Issue:19
Pagenumber:18
First Page:3941
Last Page:3958
Funder:German Ministry for Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Joint Russian-German Research Group of the Helmholtz programme; Helmholtz Young Investigators Group [VH-NG-919]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

