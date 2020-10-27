In Vitro Thrombogenicity Testing of Biomaterials

The short- and long-term thrombogenicity of implant materials is still unpredictable, which is a significant challenge for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. A knowledge-based approach for implementing biofunctions in materials requires a detailed understanding of the medical device in the biological system. In particular, the interplay between material and blood components/cells as well as standardized and commonly acknowledged in vitro test methods allowing a reproducible categorization of the material thrombogenicity requires further attention. Here, the status of in vitro thrombogenicity testing methods for biomaterials is reviewed, particularly taking in view the preparation of test materials and references, the selection and characterization of donors and blood samples, the prerequisites for reproducible approaches and applied test systems. Recent joint approaches in finding common standards for a reproducible testing are summarized and perspectives for a more disease oriented in vitro thrombogenicity testing are

