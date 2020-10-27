In Vitro Thrombogenicity Testing of Biomaterials
- The short- and long-term thrombogenicity of implant materials is still unpredictable, which is a significant challenge for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. A knowledge-based approach for implementing biofunctions in materials requires a detailed understanding of the medical device in the biological system. In particular, the interplay between material and blood components/cells as well as standardized and commonly acknowledged in vitro test methods allowing a reproducible categorization of the material thrombogenicity requires further attention. Here, the status of in vitro thrombogenicity testing methods for biomaterials is reviewed, particularly taking in view the preparation of test materials and references, the selection and characterization of donors and blood samples, the prerequisites for reproducible approaches and applied test systems. Recent joint approaches in finding common standards for a reproducible testing are summarized and perspectives for a more disease oriented in vitro thrombogenicity testing areThe short- and long-term thrombogenicity of implant materials is still unpredictable, which is a significant challenge for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. A knowledge-based approach for implementing biofunctions in materials requires a detailed understanding of the medical device in the biological system. In particular, the interplay between material and blood components/cells as well as standardized and commonly acknowledged in vitro test methods allowing a reproducible categorization of the material thrombogenicity requires further attention. Here, the status of in vitro thrombogenicity testing methods for biomaterials is reviewed, particularly taking in view the preparation of test materials and references, the selection and characterization of donors and blood samples, the prerequisites for reproducible approaches and applied test systems. Recent joint approaches in finding common standards for a reproducible testing are summarized and perspectives for a more disease oriented in vitro thrombogenicity testing are discussed.…
|Author:
|Steffen BrauneGND, Robert A. Latour, Markus Reinthaler, Ulf Landmesser, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND, Friedrich JungORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/adhm.201900527
|ISSN:
|2192-2640
|ISSN:
|2192-2659
|Pubmed Id:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31612646
|Parent Title (English):
|Advanced healthcare materials
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publication:
|Hoboken
|Document Type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/10/27
|Tag:
|biomaterials; blood tests; implants; in vitro; thrombogenicity
|Volume:
|8
|Issue:
|21
|Pagenumber:
|17
|Funder:
|Federal Ministry of Education and Research, GermanyFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [13GW0098]; Helmholtz-AssociationHelmholtz Association [SO-036, VH-VI-423]; Ministry for Science, Research and Cultural Affairs of Brandenburg through the grant of the project "Konsequenzen der altersassoziierten Zell- und Organfunktionen" of the Gesundheitscampus Brandenburg [GeCa: H228-05/002/008]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access