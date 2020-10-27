New hiss and chorus waves diffusion coefficient parameterizations from the Van Allen Probes and their effect on long-term relativistic electron radiation-belt VERB simulations

Hui Zhu, Yuri Y. Shprits, M. Spasojevic, Alexander Y. Drozdov New wave frequency and amplitude models for the nightside and dayside chorus waves are built based on measurements from the Electric and Magnetic Field Instrument Suite and Integrated Science (EMFISIS) instrument onboard the Van Allen Probes. The corresponding 3D diffusion coefficients are systematically obtained. Compared with previous commonly-used (typical) parameterizations, the new parameterizations result in differences in diffusion rates that depend on the energy and pitch angle. Furthermore, one-year 3D diffusive simulations are performed using the Versatile Electron Radiation Belt (VERB) code. Both typical and new wave parameterizations simulation results are in a good agreement with observations at 0.9 MeV. However, the new parameterizations for nightside chorus better reproduce the observed electron fluxes. These parameterizations will be incorporated into future modeling efforts.