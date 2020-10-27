Schließen

New hiss and chorus waves diffusion coefficient parameterizations from the Van Allen Probes and their effect on long-term relativistic electron radiation-belt VERB simulations

  • New wave frequency and amplitude models for the nightside and dayside chorus waves are built based on measurements from the Electric and Magnetic Field Instrument Suite and Integrated Science (EMFISIS) instrument onboard the Van Allen Probes. The corresponding 3D diffusion coefficients are systematically obtained. Compared with previous commonly-used (typical) parameterizations, the new parameterizations result in differences in diffusion rates that depend on the energy and pitch angle. Furthermore, one-year 3D diffusive simulations are performed using the Versatile Electron Radiation Belt (VERB) code. Both typical and new wave parameterizations simulation results are in a good agreement with observations at 0.9 MeV. However, the new parameterizations for nightside chorus better reproduce the observed electron fluxes. These parameterizations will be incorporated into future modeling efforts.

Author:Hui Zhu, Yuri Y. ShpritsORCiD, M. Spasojevic, Alexander Y. Drozdov
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jastp.2019.105090
ISSN:1364-6826
ISSN:1879-1824
Parent Title (English):Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/27
Tag:Chorus waves; Diffusion coefficients; Inner magnetosphere; Radiation belts; VERB code
Volume:193
Pagenumber:13
Funder:National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF); NSFNational Science Foundation (NSF) [AGS-1203747]; NASANational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) [NNX13AE34G, NNX16AF91G, NNX15AI94G]; Progress Horizon2020 grant [637302]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

