Clinical and Radiographic Outcome of Patients With Cervical Spondylotic Myelopathy Undergoing Total Disc Replacement

  • Study Design. A nonrandomized, prospective, and single-center clinical trial. Objective. The aim of this study was to investigate the clinical and radiographic efficacy of ProDisc Vivo cervical total disc replacement (cTDR) in patients with clinical and radiographic documented cervical spondylotic myelopathy (CSM), due to degenerative changes at the index level. Summary of Background Data. Decompression and fusion is still the gold standard in patients with cervical myelopathy. Very limited data are available regarding the application of cTDR in patients with clinical and radiological documented CSM in context of clinical and radiographic outcomes. Methods. Clinical outcome scores included the Neck Disability Index (NDI), Visual Analogue Scale (VAS), arm and neck pain self-assessment questionnaires as well as the Nurick grade and the Japanese Orthopaedic Association (JOA) score. The radiological outcome included the range of motion (ROM), the segmental and global (C2-C7) lordosis, and the occurrence of heterotopic ossifications.Study Design. A nonrandomized, prospective, and single-center clinical trial. Objective. The aim of this study was to investigate the clinical and radiographic efficacy of ProDisc Vivo cervical total disc replacement (cTDR) in patients with clinical and radiographic documented cervical spondylotic myelopathy (CSM), due to degenerative changes at the index level. Summary of Background Data. Decompression and fusion is still the gold standard in patients with cervical myelopathy. Very limited data are available regarding the application of cTDR in patients with clinical and radiological documented CSM in context of clinical and radiographic outcomes. Methods. Clinical outcome scores included the Neck Disability Index (NDI), Visual Analogue Scale (VAS), arm and neck pain self-assessment questionnaires as well as the Nurick grade and the Japanese Orthopaedic Association (JOA) score. The radiological outcome included the range of motion (ROM), the segmental and global (C2-C7) lordosis, and the occurrence of heterotopic ossifications. Results. Eighteen consecutive patients (10 males, 8 females) with documented clinical and radiological signs of myelopathy were included in this investigation. The study population had a mean age of 52.4 years and a follow-up period of 20.3 months in average (range 3-48 months). The mean range ROM of the index level stayed consistent with 6.8 degrees preoperatively and 7.2 degrees (P = 0.578) at the last follow-up; the global lordosis in neutral position changed from 3.5 degrees to 14.2 degrees significantly (P = 0.005) in mean. The JOA score improved from 11.3 to 16.6 (P < 0.001) as well as the NDI 36.7 to 10.3 (P < 0.001) and the VAS score from 5.7/6.1 (arm/neck) to 1.3/2.0 (P P < 0.001). The mean Nurick grade was 1.33 preoperatively and dropped down in all cases to Nurick grade of 0 (P < 0.001). Conclusion. cTDR (with ProDisc Vivio) in patients with CSM yielded good clinical and radiographic outcomes and found as a reliable, safe, and motion-preserving surgical treatment option, although its indication is very limited due to numerous exclusion criteria.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Tuna PehlivanogluORCiD, Karin Würtz-KozakORCiDGND, Franziska Heider, Daniel Sauer, Lorenz Wanke-JellinekORCiDGND, Michael Mayer, Christoph MehrenORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1097/BRS.0000000000003079
ISSN:0362-2436
ISSN:1528-1159
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31261277
Parent Title (English):SPINE
Publisher:Lippincott Williams & Wilkins
Place of publication:Philadelphia
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/27
Tag:ProDisc Vivo; cervical myelopathy; cervical total disc replacement; disc arthroplasty
Volume:44
Issue:20
Pagenumber:9
First Page:1403
Last Page:1411
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert

