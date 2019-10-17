Vibrationally Broadened Optical Spectra of Selected Radicals and Cations Derived from Adamantane: A Time-Dependent Correlation Function Approach
- Diamondoids are hydrogen-saturated molecular motifs cut out of diamond, forming a class of materials with tunable optoelectronic properties. In this work, we extend previous work on neutral, closed-shell diamondoids by computing with hybrid density functional theory and time-dependent correlation functions vibrationally broadened absorption spectra of cations and radicals derived from the simplest diamondoid, adamantane, namely, the neutral 1- and 2-adamantyl radicals (C10H15), the 1- and 2-adamantyl cations (C10H15+), and the adamantane radical cation (C10H16+). For selected cases, we also report vibrationally broadened emission, photoelectron, and resonance Raman spectra. Furthermore, the effect of the damping factor on the vibrational fine-structure is studied. The following trends are found: (1) Low-energy absorptions of the adamantyl radicals and cations, and of the adamantane cation, are all strongly red-shifted with respect to adamantane; (2) also, emission spectra are strongly red-shifted, whereas photoelectron spectra areDiamondoids are hydrogen-saturated molecular motifs cut out of diamond, forming a class of materials with tunable optoelectronic properties. In this work, we extend previous work on neutral, closed-shell diamondoids by computing with hybrid density functional theory and time-dependent correlation functions vibrationally broadened absorption spectra of cations and radicals derived from the simplest diamondoid, adamantane, namely, the neutral 1- and 2-adamantyl radicals (C10H15), the 1- and 2-adamantyl cations (C10H15+), and the adamantane radical cation (C10H16+). For selected cases, we also report vibrationally broadened emission, photoelectron, and resonance Raman spectra. Furthermore, the effect of the damping factor on the vibrational fine-structure is studied. The following trends are found: (1) Low-energy absorptions of the adamantyl radicals and cations, and of the adamantane cation, are all strongly red-shifted with respect to adamantane; (2) also, emission spectra are strongly red-shifted, whereas photoelectron spectra are less affected for the cases studied; (3) vibrational fine-structures are reduced compared to those of adamantane; (4) the spectroscopic signals of 1- and 2-adamantyl species are significantly different from each other; and (5) reducing the damping factor has only a limited effect on the vibrational fine-structure in most cases. This suggests that removing hydrogen atoms and/or electrons from adamantane leads to new optoelectronic properties, which should be detectable by vibronic spectroscopy.…
|Author:
|Tao XiongORCiDGND, Peter SaalfrankORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpca.9b03305
|ISSN:
|1089-5639
|ISSN:
|1520-5215
|Pubmed Id:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31536349
|Parent Title (English):
|The journal of physical chemistry : A, Molecules, spectroscopy, kinetics, environment & general theory
|Publisher:
|American Chemical Society
|Place of publication:
|Washington
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/10/17
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/10/26
|Volume:
|123
|Issue:
|41
|Pagenumber:
|10
|First Page:
|8871
|Last Page:
|8880
|Funder:
|DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [EXC 2008/1 (UniSysCat)-390540038]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer Review:
|Referiert