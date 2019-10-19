Schließen

Surrounded by middlemen - how multi-sided platforms change the insurance industry

  • Multi-sided platforms (MSP) strongly affect markets and play a crucial part within the digital and networked economy. Although empirical evidence indicates their occurrence in many industries, research has not investigated the game-changing impact of MSP on traditional markets to a sufficient extent. More specifically, we have little knowledge of how MSP affect value creation and customer interaction in entire markets, exploiting the potential of digital technologies to offer new value propositions. Our paper addresses this research gap and provides an initial systematic approach to analyze the impact of MSP on the insurance industry. For this purpose, we analyze the state of the art in research and practice in order to develop a reference model of the value network for the insurance industry. On this basis, we conduct a case-study analysis to discover and analyze roles which are occupied or even newly created by MSP. As a final step, we categorize MSP with regard to their relation to traditional insurance companies, resulting in aMulti-sided platforms (MSP) strongly affect markets and play a crucial part within the digital and networked economy. Although empirical evidence indicates their occurrence in many industries, research has not investigated the game-changing impact of MSP on traditional markets to a sufficient extent. More specifically, we have little knowledge of how MSP affect value creation and customer interaction in entire markets, exploiting the potential of digital technologies to offer new value propositions. Our paper addresses this research gap and provides an initial systematic approach to analyze the impact of MSP on the insurance industry. For this purpose, we analyze the state of the art in research and practice in order to develop a reference model of the value network for the insurance industry. On this basis, we conduct a case-study analysis to discover and analyze roles which are occupied or even newly created by MSP. As a final step, we categorize MSP with regard to their relation to traditional insurance companies, resulting in a classification scheme with four MSP standard types: Competition, Coordination, Cooperation, Collaboration.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Key PousttchiORCiDGND, Alexander GleißORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s12525-019-00363-w
ISSN:1019-6781
ISSN:1422-8890
Parent Title (English):Electron Markets
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Heidelberg
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/19
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/25
Tag:Customer ownership; Digitalization; Insurance industry; Multi-sided platforms; Value network
Volume:29
Issue:4
Pagenumber:21
First Page:609
Last Page:629
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo