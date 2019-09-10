Binding affinity data of DNA aptamers for therapeutic anthracyclines from microscale thermophoresis and surface plasmon resonance spectroscopy

Anthracyclines like daunorubicin (DRN) and doxorubicin (DOX) play an undisputed key role in cancer treatment, but their chronic administration can cause severe side effects. For precise anthracycline analytical systems, aptamers are preferable recognition elements. Here, we describe the detailed characterisation of a single-stranded DNA aptamer DRN-10 and its truncated versions for DOX and DRN detection. Binding affinities were determined from surface plasmon resonance (SPR) and microscale thermophoresis (MST) and combined with conformational data from circular dichroism (CD). Both aptamers displayed similar nanomolar binding affinities to DRN and DOX, even though their rate constants differed as shown by SPR recordings. SPR kinetic data unravelled a two-state reaction model including a 1 : 1 binding and a subsequent conformational change of the binding complex. This model was supported by CD spectra. In addition, the dissociation constants determined with MST were always lower than that from SPR, and especially for the truncated

Anthracyclines like daunorubicin (DRN) and doxorubicin (DOX) play an undisputed key role in cancer treatment, but their chronic administration can cause severe side effects. For precise anthracycline analytical systems, aptamers are preferable recognition elements. Here, we describe the detailed characterisation of a single-stranded DNA aptamer DRN-10 and its truncated versions for DOX and DRN detection. Binding affinities were determined from surface plasmon resonance (SPR) and microscale thermophoresis (MST) and combined with conformational data from circular dichroism (CD). Both aptamers displayed similar nanomolar binding affinities to DRN and DOX, even though their rate constants differed as shown by SPR recordings. SPR kinetic data unravelled a two-state reaction model including a 1 : 1 binding and a subsequent conformational change of the binding complex. This model was supported by CD spectra. In addition, the dissociation constants determined with MST were always lower than that from SPR, and especially for the truncated aptamer they differed by two orders of magnitude. This most probably reflects the methodological difference, namely labelling for MST vs. immobilisation for SPR. From CD recordings, we suggested a specific G-quadruplex as structural basis for anthracycline binding. We concluded that the aptamer DRN-10 is a promising recognition element for anthracycline detection systems and further selected aptamers can be also characterised with the combined methodological approach presented here.

