Asymmetric hybridization in Central European populations of the Dryopteris carthusiana group

  • Premise Hybridization is a key process in plant speciation. Despite its importance, there is no detailed study of hybridization rates in fern populations. A proper estimate of hybridization rates is needed to understand factors regulating hybridization. Methods We studied hybridization in the European Dryopteris carthusiana group, represented by one diploid and two tetraploid species and their hybrids. We sampled 100 individuals per population in 40 mixed populations of the D. carthusiana group across Europe. All plants were identified by measuring genome size (DAPI staining) using flow cytometry. To determine the maternal parentage of hybrids, we sequenced the chloroplast region trnL-trnF of all taxa involved. Results We found hybrids in 85% of populations. Triploid D. xambroseae occurred in every population that included both parent species and is most abundant when the parent species are equally abundant. By contrast, tetraploid D. xdeweveri was rare (15 individuals total) and triploid D. xsarvelae was absent. The parentage ofPremise Hybridization is a key process in plant speciation. Despite its importance, there is no detailed study of hybridization rates in fern populations. A proper estimate of hybridization rates is needed to understand factors regulating hybridization. Methods We studied hybridization in the European Dryopteris carthusiana group, represented by one diploid and two tetraploid species and their hybrids. We sampled 100 individuals per population in 40 mixed populations of the D. carthusiana group across Europe. All plants were identified by measuring genome size (DAPI staining) using flow cytometry. To determine the maternal parentage of hybrids, we sequenced the chloroplast region trnL-trnF of all taxa involved. Results We found hybrids in 85% of populations. Triploid D. xambroseae occurred in every population that included both parent species and is most abundant when the parent species are equally abundant. By contrast, tetraploid D. xdeweveri was rare (15 individuals total) and triploid D. xsarvelae was absent. The parentage of hybrid taxa is asymmetric. Despite expectations from previous studies, tetraploid D. dilatata is the predominant male parent of its triploid hybrid. Conclusions This is a thorough investigation of hybridization rates in natural populations of ferns. Hybridization rates differ greatly even among closely related fern taxa. In contrast to angiosperms, our data suggest that hybridization rates are highest in balanced parent populations and support the notion that some ferns possess very weak barriers to hybridization. Our results from sequencing cpDNA challenge established notions about the correlation of ploidy level and mating tendencies.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Ondrej HornychORCiD, Libor Ekrt, Felix Riedel, Petr Koutecky, Jiří Košnar
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/ajb2.1369
ISSN:0002-9122
ISSN:1537-2197
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31634425
Parent Title (English):America Journal of Botany
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Hoboken
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/21
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/25
Tag:Dryopteridaceae; antheridiogens; ferns; flow cytometry; hybridization rate; interspecific hybridization; polyploidy; reproductive isolation; speciation; trnL-trnF
Volume:106
Issue:11
Pagenumber:10
First Page:1477
Last Page:1486
Funder:Czech Science FoundationGrant Agency of the Czech Republic [19-17379S]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

