Asymmetric hybridization in Central European populations of the Dryopteris carthusiana group

Premise Hybridization is a key process in plant speciation. Despite its importance, there is no detailed study of hybridization rates in fern populations. A proper estimate of hybridization rates is needed to understand factors regulating hybridization. Methods We studied hybridization in the European Dryopteris carthusiana group, represented by one diploid and two tetraploid species and their hybrids. We sampled 100 individuals per population in 40 mixed populations of the D. carthusiana group across Europe. All plants were identified by measuring genome size (DAPI staining) using flow cytometry. To determine the maternal parentage of hybrids, we sequenced the chloroplast region trnL-trnF of all taxa involved. Results We found hybrids in 85% of populations. Triploid D. xambroseae occurred in every population that included both parent species and is most abundant when the parent species are equally abundant. By contrast, tetraploid D. xdeweveri was rare (15 individuals total) and triploid D. xsarvelae was absent. The parentage of hybrid taxa is asymmetric. Despite expectations from previous studies, tetraploid D. dilatata is the predominant male parent of its triploid hybrid. Conclusions This is a thorough investigation of hybridization rates in natural populations of ferns. Hybridization rates differ greatly even among closely related fern taxa. In contrast to angiosperms, our data suggest that hybridization rates are highest in balanced parent populations and support the notion that some ferns possess very weak barriers to hybridization. Our results from sequencing cpDNA challenge established notions about the correlation of ploidy level and mating tendencies.

