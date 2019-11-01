Schließen

Designing Governance Mechanisms in Platform Ecosystems: Addressing the Paradox of Openness through Blockchain Technology

  • The paradox of openness is inherent to all platform ecosystems-the tension in enabling maximum openness to create joint innovation while guaranteeing value capturing for all actors. Governance mechanisms to solve this paradox are embedded into the technical architecture of the platform, addressing the dimensions of access, control, and incentives. Blockchain technology offers unique ways to design novel governance mechanisms through the standardization of interactions. However, the design of such an architecture requires careful consideration of the cost associated with it.

Metadaten
Author:Jessica SchmeissGND, Katharina HölzleORCiDGND, Robin P. G. TechORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/0008125619883618
ISSN:0008-1256
ISSN:2162-8564
Parent Title (English):California Management Review
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publication:Thousand Oaks
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/11/01
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/25
Tag:ecosystems; governance; platforms; technology management; value creation
Volume:62
Issue:1
Pagenumber:23
First Page:121
Last Page:143
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer Review:Referiert

