Blood Flow Suppresses Vascular Anomalies in a Zebrafish Model of Cerebral Cavernous Malformations

  • RATIONALE: Pathological biomechanical signaling induces vascular anomalies including cerebral cavernous malformations (CCM), which are caused by a clonal loss of CCM1/KRIT1 (Krev interaction trapped protein 1), CCM2/MGC4607, or CCM3/PDCD10. Why patients typically experience lesions only in lowly perfused venous capillaries of the cerebrovasculature is completely unknown. OBJECTIVE: In contrast, animal models with a complete loss of CCM proteins lack a functional heart and blood flow and exhibit vascular anomalies within major blood vessels as well. This finding raises the possibility that hemodynamics may play a role in the context of this vascular pathology. METHODS AND RESULTS: Here, we used a genetic approach to restore cardiac function and blood flow in a zebrafish model of CCM1. We find that blood flow prevents cardiovascular anomalies including a hyperplastic expansion within a large Ccm1-deficient vascular bed, the lateral dorsal aorta. CONCLUSIONS: This study identifies blood flow as an important physiological factor that isRATIONALE: Pathological biomechanical signaling induces vascular anomalies including cerebral cavernous malformations (CCM), which are caused by a clonal loss of CCM1/KRIT1 (Krev interaction trapped protein 1), CCM2/MGC4607, or CCM3/PDCD10. Why patients typically experience lesions only in lowly perfused venous capillaries of the cerebrovasculature is completely unknown. OBJECTIVE: In contrast, animal models with a complete loss of CCM proteins lack a functional heart and blood flow and exhibit vascular anomalies within major blood vessels as well. This finding raises the possibility that hemodynamics may play a role in the context of this vascular pathology. METHODS AND RESULTS: Here, we used a genetic approach to restore cardiac function and blood flow in a zebrafish model of CCM1. We find that blood flow prevents cardiovascular anomalies including a hyperplastic expansion within a large Ccm1-deficient vascular bed, the lateral dorsal aorta. CONCLUSIONS: This study identifies blood flow as an important physiological factor that is protective in the cause of this devastating vascular pathology.show moreshow less

Author:Claudia Jasmin RoödelORCiD, Cecile OttenORCiDGND, Stefan DonatORCiDGND, Marta Sofia Rocha LourençoGND, Dorothea Fischer, Benno KuropkaORCiDGND, Alessio PaoliniORCiDGND, Christian FreundORCiDGND, Salim Abdelilah-SeyfriedORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.119.315076
ISSN:0009-7330
ISSN:1524-4571
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31495257
Parent Title (English):Circulation Research
Publisher:Lippincott Williams & Wilkins
Place of publication:Philadelphia
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/09
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/25
Tag:animal models; cerebral cavernous malformations; endothelial cell; hemodynamics; zebrafish
Volume:125
Issue:10
Pagenumber:12
First Page:E43
Last Page:E54
Funder:Excellence cluster REBIRTH, SFB958; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SE2016/7-2, SE2016/10-1]; DZHK
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

