Hierarchical Bayesian Approach for Modeling Spatiotemporal Variability in Flood Damage Processes

  Flood damage processes are complex and vary between events and regions. State-of-the-art flood loss models are often developed on the basis of empirical damage data from specific case studies and do not perform well when spatially and temporally transferred. This is due to the fact that such localized models often cover only a small set of possible damage processes from one event and a region. On the other hand, a single generalized model covering multiple events and different regions ignores the variability in damage processes across regions and events due to variables that are not explicitly accounted for individual households. We implement a hierarchical Bayesian approach to parameterize widely used depth-damage functions resulting in a hierarchical (multilevel) Bayesian model (HBM) for flood loss estimation that accounts for spatiotemporal heterogeneity in damage processes. We test and prove the hypothesis that, in transfer scenarios, HBMs are superior compared to generalized and localized regression models. In order to improve loss predictions for regions and events for which no empirical damage data are available, we use variables pertaining to specific region- and event-characteristics representing commonly available expert knowledge as group-level predictors within the HBM.

Author:Nivedita SairamORCiD, Kai SchroeterORCiD, Viktor RözerORCiDGND, Bruno MerzORCiDGND, Heidi KreibichORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2019WR025068
ISSN:0043-1397
ISSN:1944-7973
Parent Title (English):Water resources research
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/13
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/23
Tag:flood loss model transfer; flood risk; multilevel probabilistic flood loss model
Volume:55
Issue:10
Pagenumber:15
First Page:8223
Last Page:8237
Funder:European UnionEuropean Union (EU) [676027]; Deutsche Ruckversicherung; German Research Network Natural Disasters (German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF))Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01SFR9969/5]; MEDIS project (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [0330688]; project "Hochwasser 2013" (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [13N13017]; German Research Centre for Geosciences GFZ; University of Potsdam; Deutsche Ruckversicherung AG, Dusseldorf
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

