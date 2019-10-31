Schließen

Fractional Hydrodynamic Memory and Superdiffusion in Tilted Washboard Potentials

  • Diffusion in tilted washboard potentials can paradoxically exceed free normal diffusion. The effect becomes much stronger in the underdamped case due to inertial effects. What happens upon inclusion of usually neglected fractional hydrodynamics memory effects (Basset-Boussinesq frictional force), which result in a heavy algebraic tail of the velocity autocorrelation function of the potential-free diffusion making it transiently superdiffusive? Will a giant enhancement of diffusion become even stronger, and the transient superdiffusion last even longer? These are the questions that we answer in this Letter based on an accurate numerical investigation. We show that a resonancelike enhancement of normal diffusion becomes indeed much stronger and sharper. Moreover, a long-lasting transient regime of superdiffusion, including Richardson-like diffusion, <delta x(2)(t)>proportional to t(3) and ballistic supertransport, <delta x(t)>proportional to t(2), is revealed.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Igor GoychukORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevLett.123.180603
ISSN:0031-9007
ISSN:1079-7114
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31763886
Parent Title (English):Physical review letters
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publication:College Park
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/31
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/23
Volume:123
Issue:18
Pagenumber:6
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [GO 2052/3-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo