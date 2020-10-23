Schließen

Real-time inline monitoring of zeolite synthesis by Photon Density Wave spectroscopy

  The formation process of zeolite A (Linde Type A) was monitored inline at 1.5 L scale by Photon Density Wave (PDW) spectroscopy as novel process analytical technology for highly turbid liquid suspensions. As a result, the reduced scattering coefficient, being a measure for particle number, size, and morphology, provides distinct process information, including the formation of amorphous particles and their transfer into crystalline zeolite structures. The onset and end of the crystallization process can be detected inline and in real-time. Analyses by powder X-ray diffraction and electron microscopy, based on a sampling approach, support the interpretation of the results obtained by PDW spectroscopy. In addition, the influence of the molar water content was investigated, indicating a linear increase of the time needed to reach the end of the zeolite A crystallization with increasing molar water content. Further experiments indicate a strong influence of the silica source on the course of the crystallization. The applicability of PDW spectroscopy under even more demanding chemical and physical conditions was investigated by monitoring the synthesis of zeolite L (Linde Type L).

Metadaten
Author:Janick Haene, Dominik BruehwilerORCiDGND, Achim EckerORCiD, Roland HassORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.micromeso.2019.109580
ISSN:1387-1811
ISSN:1873-3093
Parent Title (English):Microporous and mesoporous materials : zeolites, clays, carbons and related materials
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/23
Tag:Molar water content; Photon density wave spectroscopy; Process analytical technology; Silica source; Zeolite synthesis
Volume:288
Pagenumber:6
Funder:German Federal Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [03Z22AN12]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

