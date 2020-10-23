Schließen

Low back pain and its relationship with sitting behaviour among sedentary office workers

  • The relationships between sedentary lifestyle, sitting behaviour, and low back pain (LBP) remain controversial. In this study, we investigated the relationship between back pain and occupational sitting habits in 64 call-centre employees. A textile pressure mat was used to evaluate and parameterise sitting behaviour over a total of 400 h, while pain questionnaires evaluated acute and chronic LBP. Seventy-five percent of the participants reported some level of either chronic or acute back pain. Individuals with chronic LBP demonstrated a possible trend (t-test not significant) towards more static sitting behaviour compared to their pain-free counterparts. Furthermore, a greater association was found between sitting behaviour and chronic LBP than for acute pain/disability, which is plausibly due to a greater awareness of pain-free sitting positions in individuals with chronic pain compared to those affected by acute pain.

Author:Carolin Bontrup, William R. TaylorORCiD, Michael Fliesser, Rosa VisscherORCiD, Tamara GreenGND, Pia-Maria WippertGND, Roland ZempORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.apergo.2019.102894
ISSN:0003-6870
ISSN:1872-9126
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31422243
Parent Title (English):Applied ergonomics : human factors in technology and society
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/23
Tag:Dynamic sitting; Low back pain; Office chair; Pressure distribution; Sitting behaviour
Volume:81
Pagenumber:8
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

