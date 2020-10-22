The social psychology of aggression
|Author:
|Barbara KrahéORCiDGND
|ISBN:
|978-1-138-60850-4
|ISBN:
|978-0-429-88180-0
|Publisher:
|Psychology Press
|Place of publication:
|New York
|Document Type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2020
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Release Date:
|2020/10/22
|Edition:
|3rd. ed.
|Pagenumber:
|529
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Psychologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie