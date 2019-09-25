Concentration of weakly dependent Banach-valued sums and applications to statistical learning methods
- We obtain a Bernstein-type inequality for sums of Banach-valued random variables satisfying a weak dependence assumption of general type and under certain smoothness assumptions of the underlying Banach norm. We use this inequality in order to investigate in the asymptotical regime the error upper bounds for the broad family of spectral regularization methods for reproducing kernel decision rules, when trained on a sample coming from a tau-mixing process.
|Author:
|Gilles BlanchardGND, Oleksandr Zadorozhnyi
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3150/18-BEJ1095
|ISSN:
|1350-7265
|ISSN:
|1573-9759
|Parent Title (English):
|Bernoulli : official journal of the Bernoulli Society for Mathematical Statistics and Probability
|Publisher:
|International Statistical Institute
|Place of publication:
|Voorburg
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/09/25
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/10/20
|Tag:
|Banach-valued process; Bernstein inequality; concentration; spectral regularization; weak dependence
|Volume:
|25
|Issue:
|4B
|Pagenumber:
|38
|First Page:
|3421
|Last Page:
|3458
|Funder:
|DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [CRC-1294, FOR-1735]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Open Access / Green Open-Access