Concentration of weakly dependent Banach-valued sums and applications to statistical learning methods

  • We obtain a Bernstein-type inequality for sums of Banach-valued random variables satisfying a weak dependence assumption of general type and under certain smoothness assumptions of the underlying Banach norm. We use this inequality in order to investigate in the asymptotical regime the error upper bounds for the broad family of spectral regularization methods for reproducing kernel decision rules, when trained on a sample coming from a tau-mixing process.

Author:Gilles BlanchardGND, Oleksandr Zadorozhnyi
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3150/18-BEJ1095
ISSN:1350-7265
ISSN:1573-9759
Parent Title (English):Bernoulli : official journal of the Bernoulli Society for Mathematical Statistics and Probability
Publisher:International Statistical Institute
Place of publication:Voorburg
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/25
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/20
Tag:Banach-valued process; Bernstein inequality; concentration; spectral regularization; weak dependence
Volume:25
Issue:4B
Pagenumber:38
First Page:3421
Last Page:3458
Funder:DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [CRC-1294, FOR-1735]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

